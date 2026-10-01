DeWine signs bill to suspend state’s gas tax for 90 days

Ohio lawmakers are expected to vote on suspending the state’s gas tax for 90 days.

Ohio lawmakers to consider suspending state gas tax

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine has signed a bill to temporarily suspend Ohio’s gas tax for 90 days.

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House Bill 519 was signed Thursday morning, DeWine’s office announced.

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This comes after the Ohio House and Ohio Senate both passed the proposed gas tax relief bill on Wednesday.

Under the bill, $725 million from a surplus in the state’s General Revenue Fund would cover the tax losses during the 90-day relief period.

Ohio’s current gas tax is approximately 38 cents per gallon for regular fuel and 47 cents per gallon for diesel fuel.

This is a developing story.

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