DeWine signs bill to suspend state’s gas tax for 90 days

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine has signed a bill to temporarily suspend Ohio’s gas tax for 90 days.
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House Bill 519 was signed Thursday morning, DeWine’s office announced.
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This comes after the Ohio House and Ohio Senate both passed the proposed gas tax relief bill on Wednesday.
Under the bill, $725 million from a surplus in the state’s General Revenue Fund would cover the tax losses during the 90-day relief period.
Ohio’s current gas tax is approximately 38 cents per gallon for regular fuel and 47 cents per gallon for diesel fuel.
This is a developing story.
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