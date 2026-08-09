Did you feel it? Earthquake reported in Ohio

Seismograph with paper in action and earthquake - 3D Rendering
Did you feel it? Earthquake reported in Ohio FILE PHOTO of a 3D rendering of a seismograph. Did you feel it? Earthquake reported in Ohio (Andrey VP - stock.adobe.com)
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

LAKE COUNTY — A small earthquake was reported in northeast Ohio on Saturday.

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A 2.0 magnitude earthquake was reported in Lake County at 6:12 p.m. on August 8, according to the United States Geological Survey.

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The epicenter was about 3 ½ miles northwest of North Perry, Ohio.

This is almost 250 miles from Dayton.

Visit this website to see a list of earthquakes in Ohio this year.

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