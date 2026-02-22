Did you feel it? Earthquake reported in Ohio

HILLSBORO — A small earthquake was reported in southeastern Ohio early Sunday morning.
A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in Highland County at 5:50 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Local businesses raising money for family of Tipp City woman killed in deadly shooting
- Ohio native helps U.S. win Olympic gold in freestyle skiing event
- Kroger closing Little Clinic location in Miami County
The epicenter was located in Hillsboro, Ohio, which is 50 miles southeast of Dayton.
No damage has been reported at this time.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group