Did you see ‘Lights Over Dayton?’

Did you attend the “Lights Over Dayton: A Celebration in Flight” on Saturday?

Did you see ‘Lights Over Dayton?’

W.P.A.F.B. — Did you attend the “Lights Over Dayton: A Celebration in Flight” on Saturday?

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The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and the National Aviation Heritage Area hosted a large-scale drone show celebrating the evolution of flight.

It was originally scheduled for Friday, June 26, but got moved to Saturday due to the rain, as previously reported.

>>PHOTOS: ‘Lights Over Dayton: A Celebration in Flight’

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Our news crew was at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Saturday.

The drone show included images of Orville and Wilbur Wright, Neil Armstrong walking on the moon, the American flag, the American Flag, and many more.

This was part of the nationwide Freedom 250 celebration.

0 of 11 Celebration of Flight Dayton Photo from: Will Reed/Staff (Will Reed/Staff) Celebration of Flight Dayton Photo from: Will Reed/Staff (Will Reed/Staff) Celebration of Flight Dayton Photo from: Will Reed/Staff (Will Reed/Staff) Celebration of Flight Dayton Photo from: Will Reed/Staff (Will Reed/Staff) Celebration of Flight Dayton Photo from: Will Reed/Staff (Will Reed/Staff) Celebration of Flight Dayton Photo from: Will Reed/Staff (Will Reed/Staff) Celebration of Flight Dayton Photo from: Will Reed/Staff (Will Reed/Staff) Celebration of Flight Dayton Photo from: Will Reed/Staff (Will Reed/Staff) Celebration of Flight Dayton Photo from: Will Reed/Staff (Will Reed/Staff) Celebration of Flight Dayton Photo from: Will Reed/Staff (Will Reed/Staff)

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