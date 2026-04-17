Did you spot mysterious lights in the sky this morning? Here’s what caused them

MIAMI VALLEY — Several viewers contacted the WHIO newsroom, wondering what was causing the strange lights spotted across the Miami Valley Friday morning.

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The lights are not a sign of alien life, but rather from a Starlink Satellite.

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The satellites can appear as a string of pearls or a“train” of bright lights moving across the night sky.

SpaceX had two Starlink launches on Tuesday.

They orbit at an altitude of 342 miles above Earth, according to space.com.

The main goal is to provide low-cost internet to areas that are unable to access it.

You can track the satellites’ path here. The website showed that there was good visibility of Starlink around 5:22 a.m. on Friday.

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