Did you spot mysterious lights in the sky tonight? Here’s what caused them

MIAMI VALLEY — Did you see mysterious lights in the sky on Saturday night?

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Several viewers contacted our newsroom on Saturday night and asked what was causing the straight lights spotted across the Miami Valley.

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The lights are not a sign of light, but from the Starlink Satellite, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Nick Dunn.

A viewer sent Dunn a video that appears to be a string of pearls or “a train” of bright lights moving across the sky on Saturday night.

You can track the satellites’ path here.

The website showed that there was good visibility of Starlink around 9:52 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be another chance around 9:43 p.m. on Sunday.

SpaceX Starlink Satellite Miami Valley Photo courtesy of iWitness7 Viewer (via Nick Dunn) (iWitness7 Viewer (via Nick Dunn))

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