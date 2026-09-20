Diesel prices force drivers to reach deep into their pockets across Miami Valley

VANDALIA — Drivers continue to feel the impact of high diesel prices across the Miami Valley.

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News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky spoke with drivers about how they’re coping with the high diesel prices tonight on News Center 7 at 6.

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AAA says the average diesel price in Ohio is $6.72.

Dayton drivers are paying $6.75 a gallon for diesel.

Our news crew saw truck stops along Interstate 75 in Montgomery County charging over $7 a gallon for diesel this weekend.

A woman told Petrosky off camera that she is worried that the high diesel prices will impact the rest of the economy because diesel trucks must drive long distances to make deliveries.

James O’Dell from Nashville said he travels a lot. He was shocked to see the high diesel prices.

“We certainly are a little more careful about, you know, do we really need to make that trip now? Can we consolidate with another?” he said. “So yes, it does make us plan a little bit more on how we’re going to get there.”

O’Dell also said that he has a friend who switched from a diesel truck to a smaller four-cylinder truck to save money.

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