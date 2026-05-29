Digital Transformation Center taking shape in Dayton

DAYTON — A long-anticipated remake of the former Montgomery County fairgrounds is now taking shape.

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The elevator shafts are in, and the steel is going up on the onMain Innovation Hub’s Digital Transformation Center.

It’s the first building in the development and key to attracting new ideas and technology in Dayton.

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“This is a collaboration between private industry, the Air Force, and academia,” Brian Heitkamp, CEO of OnMain, said.

He said there are already 35 people who will move into this building.

By 2031, the State anticipates that the DTC will lead to 2,000 new jobs, more than $39 million in additional state and local income tax revenue, and $500 million in new research dollars.

But Heitkamp said that’s not all the OnMain project is about.

An aerial view shows the $20 million worth of parking lots, streets, retention ponds, and parks being put in.

The next project is ready to go.

“We’re currently working on the development pad north of the corner there for residential development,” Heitkamp said.

He emphasized that onMain will work with a private developer for that part of the project.

The development could take 10 to 20 years to fully build out.

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