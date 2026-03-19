Dillard’s opens new store in Beavercreek with ribbon-cutting; hundreds of shoppers attend

BEAVERCREEK — A new Dillard’s department store opened today at The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek. Hundreds of shoppers gathered at the mall to celebrate the grand opening and participate in store giveaways.

The opening marks a significant addition to the property since Spinoso Real Estate Group acquired the mall last year. To mark the occasion, the store is donating 10% of today’s sales to Michael’s Place, a children’s advocacy center located in Beavercreek. Early arrivals also received gift bags containing store gift cards.

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Marilyn Stewart of Fairborn and Cecilia Pechler of Beavercreek arrived at the mall at 7 a.m. to secure their spots in line. The sisters were among many customers who waited hours to explore the new retail space.

Stewart and Pechler noted that the addition of the store was a positive development for the Beavercreek area.

Before shoppers were allowed inside, those waiting in line received swag bags containing gift cards of varying values. Rolfe White of Huber Heights was one of the recipients who gathered for the giveaway. “I got a $40 one, but the lady next to me got the $500 one,” White said. “I was going to tackle her, but that wouldn’t be appropriate, hahaha.”

Bill Dillard III, senior vice president of Dillard’s and grandson of the company’s founder, attended the event to help open the new location. He spoke about the company’s history of operating in smaller communities. “He started in a much smaller community than this,” Dillard said of the founder.

“So we understand what it’s like to be a part of the community and be in it. ”Carmen Spinoso, chairman and CEO of the group, said the new store is part of a broader plan to improve the property.“

We saw an incredible community loyalty and shoppers and an opportunity to make a significant improvement in this property, and we’re committed to doing that,” Spinoso said. “I expect a lot of very exciting announcements to be coming in the coming days and months.”

Residents expressed that the new store helps fill a vacancy left by the departure of Macy’s. Stewart emphasized the importance of the new retailer to the city.

“Beavercreek needs this Yes, because since Macy’s left,” Stewart said. Her sister, Pechler, added that “it’s good to see the mall filling up again.”

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