Discovery of old explosive device prompts bomb squad response in Trotwood

Discovery of old explosive device prompts bomb squad response in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — The bomb squad has been called to respond after an explosive device was discovered at a Trotwood home on Tuesday morning.

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Law enforcement was called out to the home in the 6100 block of Little Richmond Road around 10:30 a.m.

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Police on the scene told News Center 7 that an old explosive device was found.

The situation is being described as an isolated incident that poses no threat to the public.

The bomb squad was called to the scene to safely dispose of the device.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

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