District finds no misconduct after cellphone search; teachers association ‘disappointed’

CLARK COUNTY — New info about an investigation at a Clark County school district.

It all started when parents raised concerns after a phone search they said was inappropriate.

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News Center 7 has been talking to parents about their concerns about safety, privacy, and trust.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Monday, the school district said the independent investigation is over and found that “no unprofessional conduct” took place.

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The district said both administrators and teachers of the classrooms involved were interviewed before they closed the investigation.

Now the teachers association and parents are calling for a change in school leadership.

In a statement, Northwestern Teachers Association President Karen Via told News Center 7, “The Northwestern Teachers Association is disappointed with the speed in which the investigation was closed and, like so many others in our community, we are left with questions and unresolved concerns.”

Via said the teachers association will continue to advocate for safe and respectful learning conditions.

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