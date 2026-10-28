District issues statement after assistant football coach charged

A local school employee placed on leave in August is facing a sexual assault charge. Conley Smoot is facing a charge of gross sexual imposition.

SPRINGFILED — We are hearing from Springfield City Schools after an employee placed on leave in August was charged.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Conley Smoot is facing a charge of gross sexual imposition, according to Clark County Municipal Court documents filed on Oct. 26.

Springfield City Schools sent News Center 7 the following statement on Tuesday:

“The Springfield City School District is aware of the criminal charge involving a District employee. The employee is currently on administrative leave. The District takes allegations of misconduct seriously and addresses such matters in accordance with applicable law and Board policy. Given the pending legal proceedings, the District will not comment further at this time.”

Court documents state the charge is in connection with an incident at Springfield High School on Aug. 19.

A co-worker told investigators that on Aug. 19 around 6:28 a.m. Smoot texted her and invited her to the coach’s office.

She arrived around 9:18 a.m.

The co-worker told investigators that the two initially had a casual conversation while another employee was present in the room.

After the other employee left, Smoot questioned her about her relationship status and whether they could be friends.

Court documents state Smoot told the woman she could touch him, but she declined.

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“Smoot told her that if she was not going to make the first move, then he would, and began to touch her breast,” court documents allege.

Upon hearing footsteps, Smoot allegedly immediately stopped touching her and went to the door and opened it.

When the woman attempted to leave the room, Smoot is accused of preventing her from leaving by partially blocking the door.

She was able to get past him and leave.

The woman reported that “around 7-8 times he asked her to touch him, expose herself, or do some type of sexual action.”

Officers allege that when they searched Smoot’s web history, he searched in a couple of variations: “As a man, if I touch a strange woman’s (expletive) or breast, do I get jail time or a fine?”

Smoot entered a plea of not guilty on Monday.

We will continue to follow this story.

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