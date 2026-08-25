District resolves payroll errors affecting roughly 30 employees, superintendent says

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools says it has fixed payroll mixups that led to more than two dozen employees missing their first paychecks of the new school year.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell talked to Dayton’s superintendent one-on-one about how these payroll problems happened and solutions to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“That impacted about 28 people, if I round up, let’s just say 30, and that’s a big deal,” David Lawrence, DPS Superintendent, said.

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It was the only topic covered in a 35-minute emergency Dayton School Board meeting Friday afternoon.

“We worked late into the night after that emergency meeting: the Treasurer’s team, the HR team, IT, information technology, and safety and security was there, and I was there,” Lawrence said.

As News Center 7 first reported Monday, the district says approximately 10 people picked up their check Saturday.

“And then Monday, the rest of the employees came to pick their checks up. So we take that seriously,” Lawrence said.

He said the issues were caused by three things: mix-ups after movement, where staff switched buildings within the district but didn’t get moved to that building’s payroll; a transition with an incoming HR director; and documentation.

At Friday’s meeting, district staff said one employee did not have an I-9 on file.

That’s a mandatory federal government document that employers use to verify the identity and work authorization of all their employees.

But Lawrence said Tuesday they found that I-9 paperwork was in HR files.

And as for two long-term subs who staff said during Friday’s meeting did not have licenses, the superintendent said the district determined they both do, in fact, have licenses.

“I want to make that clear. We do not have teachers, long-term subs, or teachers who don’t have a license,” Lawrence said.

DPS’ next payday is Sept. 5. When asked, Lawrence said he’s confident the district has fixed last week’s payroll issues and that the next payday will go smoothly.

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