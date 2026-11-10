Do you recognize them? Police looking for 2 women accused of stealing from Dollar General

KETTERING — Do you recognize them?
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The Kettering Police Department is looking for two women they say stole from a local Dollar General.
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The theft occurred at Dollar General on Nov. 3 around 4:18 p.m., according to police.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact Ptl. Ireton at 937-296-2555 and reference report #26-040271.
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