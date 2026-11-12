Doctors urge caution over stroke risks during holiday season

SPRINGFIELD — Medical professionals are encouraging the community to prioritize personal health and recognize the warning signs of a stroke during the holiday season.

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Health experts note that while holidays are often filled with travel, family gatherings, and festive meals, busy schedules can lead to added stress and disrupted daily habits.

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A stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is blocked or when a blood vessel in the brain ruptures.

Brain cells begin to die when they are deprived of oxygen, making rapid medical treatment critical to limit the potential for lasting disability.

Dr. Jody Short, an interventional neurologist with Mercy Health - Springfield, urged individuals with existing health conditions to remain vigilant.

“The holidays can be a busy and stressful time and it’s easy for healthy routines to take a back seat,” Short said. “Changes in sleep, diet, physical activity and stress levels can all impact your health. Those who have risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol or a previous stroke should be especially intentional about managing their health and staying aware of stroke symptoms.”

Warning signs of a stroke include face drooping, arm weakness or numbness on one side of the body, speech difficulty or confusion, sudden trouble seeing or walking, loss of balance and a sudden severe headache with no known cause.

Health experts encourage the public to remember the BE FAST acronym:

B alance loss

alance loss E ye vision changes

ye vision changes F ace drooping

ace drooping A rm weakness

rm weakness S peech difficulty

peech difficulty Time to call 911

Medical experts recommend monitoring blood pressure, taking medications as prescribed, limiting salt and alcohol, avoiding tobacco, staying active through short walks or regular movement, prioritizing sleep, managing stress, staying hydrated, and maintaining a balanced diet.

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