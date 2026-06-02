Dog rescued after being abandoned, tied to tree in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A dog previously found chained to a tree in Dayton is now receiving care thanks to a local woman and a rescue organization.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson has been following this story since last week. She’ll have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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Laura Duverglas became Roxy’s temporary foster mom after seeing News Center 7’s previous report about the situation.

Neighbors said Roxy had been chained to a tree for a year, with her former home surrounded by trash and filth.

Duverglas contacted Gem City Dawg Pound, a local rescue and animal welfare organization, which agreed to cover Roxy’s medical expenses.

She then picked up the pup and took her to Urbana Veterinary Care to begin treatment for an infected claw.

“Right now, the main thing is getting the masses taken care of; that’s on her leg. Can’t do anything with it until the infection goes down. She’s on medications three times a day, as well as a pain pill,” Duverglas said. “When that’s taken care of, we have to start treating the heartworms.”

Roxy needs medicine three times daily and pain relief. Once the infection is under control, treatment for heartworms will begin.

However, Duverglas said the pup seems to be much happier and is very friendly.

She spends a lot of time playing in the backyard with Roxy.

Despite their bond, Duverglas is looking for a long-term foster home for Roxy.

“She needs to go to a home that’s more quiet and less chaotic than mine,” Duverglas said. “I have a lot of grandkids that are at my house constantly, I also have other foster dogs, and she needs somewhere quiet where she can remain calm, but also someone who will be very patient.”

For information on how to help Roxy, click here.

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