Dog shot during three hour SWAT standoff on Second Street

DAYTON — Officers shot a dog and made no arrests following a SWAT standoff that lasted for hours.

The incident was the result of paperwork that was not yet finalized.

News Center 7’s Cody Butler was at the scene Tuesday and explains why there was confusion.

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Police said officers were not able to enter the house because they were going to get a warrant.

Sgt. Creigee Coleman said, “We believe the person was inside the residence. But again, with no search warrant or arrest warrant authorized by the law enforcement entities, there was no reason to go inside and serve him at this point.”

Dayton’s SWAT tried for more than three hours to get a man to come out of a house on Second Street after a woman who lives there tried to get a man to leave.

Officers said during the standoff, they found out a protective order wasn’t quite official yet.

“It has to be valid on his end. It has to be served; being aware of it is not enough. He has to be served. And, once he is served, then the order is in place, and he has to stay away from this resident and this young lady,” Coleman said.

He said it’s rare that they don’t get a warrant when SWAT shows up.

Officers will serve the protection order another day.

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