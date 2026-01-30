‘Don’t recall snow piles like this;’ Record snowfall brings increase in snow blower usage

Some local stores are running out of snow blowers because of the recent record-breaking snow.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Some local stores are running out of snow blowers because of the recent record-breaking snow.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, a shovel might not be enough to move a large amount of snow.

People use a snow blower because it can be quicker and more efficient. But that’s only if it will start after sitting around for months.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Usually when we get a snow this substantial, it usually makes people think two or three times,” said Jabin Selby, manager of Boone’s Power Equipment.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins says people, including Selby, have fired up their snow blowers around the Miami Valley since the winter storm.

“I’ve been here over 15 years, and I don’t recall snow piles like this,” said Selby. “It was a lot of work, a lot more work than it really was, a snow that you need a snow blower for.”

He told Jenkins that it was not a surprise when these snow blowers started flying off the shelves at Boone’s Power Equipment last week.

“We sold out of this one here; it’s actually sold, and we are down to just three of the smaller snowblowers, and we’ll be out for the year. Until we get more in the fall,” said Selby.

They also repair snow blowers. He said that snow blowers that sat around for months or years might not work when you need them because the fuel is likely too old.

“It’s only good for about three to four weeks. A lot of people don’t realize that,” Selby told Jenkins. “A small engine that sits for periods of time. It can really cause a lot of problems in the fuel system, and then our service department comes into play.”

He added that fuel repairs are one of the most common services for snow blowers. But they are avoidable.

“To be prepared for a snowstorm, you should go out and start your snowblower in November. Don’t wait till for snow or three days before the snowstorm is forecasted,” said Selby.

He also told Jenkins that people should know what kind of gasoline they need.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group