Doorbell camera captures dozens of shots fired in Dayton neighborhood

Dayton police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1000 block of Grafton Avenue after midnight.

DAYTON — Community members described just how fast a block party turned into chaos early Friday morning in Dayton.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Dayton police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1000 block of Grafton Avenue after midnight.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson got doorbell camera footage from a neighbor.

It shows almost 10 seconds of continuous gunfire.

As the shots ring out, people are seen running and hiding behind cars.

Just before this, multiple people called for help. News Center 7 obtained those 911 calls.

One woman tells dispatchers that there were more than 50 people in the street for a party.

“There’s literally a fight breaking out right now,” she said. “There’s probably 15 people around a group right now, but looks like there’s people trying to break it up.”

Dayton police told News Center 7 that the calls started before midnight.

The same woman called again minutes later.

“There’s gunfire on Grafton Avenue now,” she told dispatchers.

Another caller provided more details.

“We just had about 150 shots fired in front of our house,” the caller said. “Do not go outside. They’re still shooting, stay in the house.”

After the gunfire stopped, Dayton police didn’t find anyone who had been hurt.

Bill Applegate said he came home early Friday morning to conduct a police investigation.

“I saw the cops here, and they told me what went on. And then I started looking. First, I saw holes in my trash cans on the patio, and that made me look at the house, Applegate said.

And that’s where he found three bullet holes.

“I’m just glad I wasn’t here,” Applegate said.

Applegate’s family has owned this house since the 1960s, and he doesn’t want to move.

He said this gun violence is making it hard to stay.

“My girlfriend, she won’t even come here anymore,” Applegate said.

This incident remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department Violent Offender Unit.

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