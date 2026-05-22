DoorDash driver learns sentence for deadly Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD — A man has learned how long he’ll be behind bars after pleading guilty to a shooting that killed a 22-year-old man in Springfield last year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Charles Tanturri, 26, was sentenced to 13 to 18 years in prison on Thursday, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court records.

TRENDING STORIES:

As News Center 7 previously reported, Tanturri pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter last month.

The charge stemmed from a shooting on Delta Road in September.

When detectives arrived on the scene, they found 22-year-old Jalesseazay Posey in the entry of an apartment suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Posey was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Clark County dispatchers got a 911 call from Tanturri, who said he was just in a gunfight, according to court records.

Tanturri said he saw “he saw (Posey) with a firearm, and he believed (Posey) was robbing two other people in the parking lot.”

He then told dispatchers, “he shot at Mr. (Posey) because he was scared and felt trapped with where he was standing because (Posey) had a firearm.”

During an interview with police, Tanturri told police he was completing a DoorDash delivery at a neighboring apartment before the shooting.

Court records state that footage showed Tanturri shot first and that Posey was standing with two other people, both with their hands down at their sides.

Posey’s gun was not pointed at anyone, and appeared possibly in his hand, documents state.

A witness told officers that no one was in danger or needed protection, but rather described Tanturri as the primary aggressor in the situation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]