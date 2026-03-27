Downed power lines close roads in northern Miami Valley

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Downed power lines have blocked roads in some Miami Valley communities.

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Counties north of Interstate 70 had a Level 3 of 5 (Enhanced) risk for severe storms on Thursday.

A Tornado Warning and multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for some of these counties.

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News Center 7 crews spent time in Mercer, Auglaize, and Shelby counties during and after the storms.

They saw several downed power lines, which caused problems for drivers.

State Route 274 from Route 716 to State Route 127 in Mercer County is closed in both directions.

Officials told our crews this is about a 4-mile-long closure.

Parts of State Route 119 in Minster are also closed.

It’s unclear when these roadways will reopen.

We will continue to follow this story.

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