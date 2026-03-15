Downed power lines, trees cause road closures across the Miami Valley

Downed power lines, trees cause road closures across the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Downed power lines and trees are causing road closures across the Miami Valley.

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A High Wind Warning was issued for the entire Miami Valley.

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The Greene County Engineer shared on social media that Jasper Road is closed due to downed poles, utilities, and downed trees.

State Route 55 is closed in both directions at Township Road 1047 in Champaign County due to a utility emergency, according to OHGO.

We will continue following this story.

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