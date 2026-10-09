Downpours and gusty winds are coming with the remnants of Hurricane Isaias

Remnants of Hurricane Isaias to impact the Miami Valley this weekend

DAYTON — Rain will start to arrive in the Miami Valley Saturday evening the continue during the overnight hours into Sunday. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

The heaviest rain is likely to be while most of us are sleeping Saturday night. Notice the colors here on Futurecast. Mostly greens with a few pockets of yellow and orange. So no torrential rain. The rain is set to begin after 6 p.m. Saturday evening then continue through the first half of our Sunday.

Remnants of Hurricane Isaias to impact the Miami Valley this weekend

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Winds will also be gusty too. Generally 25 to 35 m.p.h. and the strongest winds likely southeast of Dayton. The peak winds will also likely come overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Remnants of Hurricane Isaias to impact the Miami Valley this weekend

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Here’s breaking everything down. While most of us will see rain from this system, flooding and severe weather are very unlikely.

Remnants of Hurricane Isaias to impact the Miami Valley this weekend

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