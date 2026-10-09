Downpours and gusty winds are coming with the remnants of Hurricane Isaias

DAYTON — Rain will start to arrive in the Miami Valley Saturday evening the continue during the overnight hours into Sunday. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.
The heaviest rain is likely to be while most of us are sleeping Saturday night. Notice the colors here on Futurecast. Mostly greens with a few pockets of yellow and orange. So no torrential rain. The rain is set to begin after 6 p.m. Saturday evening then continue through the first half of our Sunday.
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Winds will also be gusty too. Generally 25 to 35 m.p.h. and the strongest winds likely southeast of Dayton. The peak winds will also likely come overnight Saturday into Sunday.
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Here’s breaking everything down. While most of us will see rain from this system, flooding and severe weather are very unlikely.
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