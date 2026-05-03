Downtown building lit up in honor of late non-profit leader

Dayton Arcade will light its exterior facades in rainbow colors in remembrance of Katie Meyer

DAYTON — The Dayton Arcade will be lit up in rainbow colors in remembrance of Katie Meyer.

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Meyer was the former director of the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

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“Katie’s passion for downtown, her leadership, and her unwavering belief in community left a lasting mark on Dayton and on all who had the privilege to know and work with her. We honor her legacy, her light, and the many ways she helped our city shine,” the Arcade said on social media.

Meyer died on April 16 after a battle with cancer.

She had been on leave since late January to receive cancer treatment, a statement sent to board members said.

A Celebration of Life is pending.

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