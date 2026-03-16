Downtown Dayton DORA suspended for St. Patrick’s Day

DAYTON — The Downtown Dayton Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) will observe a pre-planned suspension on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The temporary pause coincides with St. Patrick’s Day festivities and follows the program’s established safety plan, according to the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

TRENDING STORIES:

During the suspension, participating DORA businesses won’t sell to-go beverages or the DORA cups.

People will not be allowed to carry any alcoholic beverages outdoors during the suspension, even if they’re in the DORA boundary.

Under the previously established safety plan, DORA is suspended annually on St. Patrick’s Day. It may also be suspended on other dates by petition or for other designated special events.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group