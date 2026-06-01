Downtown Troy gearing up for 50th Strawberry Festival

The Strawberry Festival, one of the Miami Valley’s biggest money-makers, is this weekend, and leaders are busy putting the final touches on the festival.

TROY — The Strawberry Festival, one of the Miami Valley’s biggest money makers, is this weekend, and leaders are busy putting the final touches on the 50th anniversary festival.

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For half a century, the Strawberry Festival has brought people from all over to Troy for a fruitful cause.

“We have had this festival that has grown over the years, but for 50 years, the purpose of the festival is to support our local non-profits,” Kathi Roetter, executive director of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, said.

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With 120 arts and craft vendors and tons of strawberry goodies, more than 100,000 people are expected to flood downtown Troy for the 50th Strawberry Festival.

“Last year, the economic impact to Troy and Miami County was $4.9 million, so the festival is really important,” Roetter said. “It’s really nice that we’re also in our downtown because then it’s also important to our local businesses as well.”

Downtown stores are gearing up for the festival and the crowds.

“Our meat department, not as much. People don’t want to walk a few miles with their meat, parked and stuff,” Black McIntosh, of Haren’s Market, said. “But our kitchen and stuff, we’re doing nachos, and we have our patio open for our drinks this weekend.”

For the first time this year, some businesses are participating in the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) during the festival.

“This is kind of our first summer participating in it,” McIntosh said. “Like I said, they started at the end of the summer last year, so a few weekends we’ll have some people walking around with drinks. They’ll come in, stop, shop.”

The Strawberry Festival is June 6-7 in downtown Troy.

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