Dozens of crashes reported on local highways as roads freeze

MIAMI VALLEY — Dozens of crashes were reported across the Miami Valley Monday night as roads turned to ice.
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Southbound I-75 in Sidney, about a mile out from Exit 90, the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a semi and a median.
Just down the road was another crash.
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Still in Sidney by Versailles on I-75 southbound, there was a semi on its side that crashed into the barrier.
A FedEx truck and another semi crashed and were stuck in the median.
Traffic was at a standstill for miles.
Toward Dayton, still on I-75 in Piqua, there was a crash involving a Piqua officer and a silver SUV.
News Center 7 is working to learn if people were hurt in any of these crashes and if weather played a role.
We will continue to follow this story.
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