Dozens of crashes reported on local highways as roads freeze

Dozens of crashes were reported across the Miami Valley Monday night as roads turned to ice.

Dozens of crashes reported on local highways as roads freeze

MIAMI VALLEY — Dozens of crashes were reported across the Miami Valley Monday night as roads turned to ice.

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Southbound I-75 in Sidney, about a mile out from Exit 90, the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a semi and a median.

Just down the road was another crash.

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Still in Sidney by Versailles on I-75 southbound, there was a semi on its side that crashed into the barrier.

A FedEx truck and another semi crashed and were stuck in the median.

Traffic was at a standstill for miles.

Toward Dayton, still on I-75 in Piqua, there was a crash involving a Piqua officer and a silver SUV.

News Center 7 is working to learn if people were hurt in any of these crashes and if weather played a role.

We will continue to follow this story.

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