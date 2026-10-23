Dozens evacuated from property after inspectors find unsafe living conditions

DAYTON — A property had to be evacuated after inspectors found “life-safety hazards.”

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The City of Dayton and the Dayton Police Department carried out an inspection warrant on Oct. 22 at 301–309 Troy Street and 1215–1219 Kiefer Street

The warrant was requested by the city to evaluate safety concerns that remained unresolved after the property was determined to be a nuisance.

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The building was divided into approximately three dozen residences with shared kitchens and bathrooms.

The inspection was limited to shared and common areas of the building

During the inspection, city officials found “significant life safety hazards.”

Officials determined that the property needed to be evacuated.

The city said it will review findings from the inspection to determine next steps.

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