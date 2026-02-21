Dozens gather to remember pregnant 17-year-old killed in Darke Co. crash

DARKE COUNTY — Dozens of people gathered at a funeral home to remember a pregnant 17-year-old killed in a crash after a high-speed chase.

Visitation and funeral services took place on Saturday at Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home in Sidney.

Emily Holmes, Ashley’s older sister, said that her sister was always happy.

“She was really goofy and loved everybody. She was just a big family person,” she said.

Emily served as her guardian at one point. She said that she did her best for her younger sister.

“I tried my best to make sure she had a good life for her and her sister. We did, my brother and I too, did a lot of firsts with her that our parents weren’t able to do with them,” she said.

News Center 7 previously reported that the man accused of driving over 120 mph during a high-speed chase that turned into the deadly crash is facing charges.

Tarsem Singh, 33, is facing a felony count of failure to comply with or signal to a police officer, according to Darke County Municipal Court records.

Ashlee Holmes was a passenger in the Land Rover. She was thrown from the SUV and died from her injuries at the scene.

Singh was flown to Miami Valley Hospital

His first court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 24.

