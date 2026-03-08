Dozens of people attend event to celebrate International Women’s Day

Dozens of people attend event to celebrate International Women’s Day Today is International Women's Day, and yesterday, dozens of people came together to celebrate.
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Today is International Women’s Day, and yesterday, dozens of people came together to celebrate.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The event, put on by Welcome Dayton in partnership with Dayton Metro Library and Mimai Valley Meals, recognized the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

TRENDING STORIES:

Attendees did hands-on crafts and art projects while sharing conversations with women of diverse backgrounds.

“So I came in here to volunteer for the art section of International Women’s Day because I want to be part of the community,” Silsila Miskinmal, a volunteer at the event, said.

International Women’s Day has been observed annually on March 8 since the early 1900’s.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-909-5991

    The K-Club Newsletter