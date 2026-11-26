DAYTON — Catalytic converters were reportedly stolen from around 60 Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) vehicles overnight.

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In a non-emergency call to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch around 5:15 a.m., a man who identified himself as an RTA employee reported the theft at their facility on Longworth Street.

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“I work for the RTA, and somebody stole all our catalytic converters off our vehicles,” the caller said.

The man said he wasn’t sure when the theft happened, but that “60-plus” vehicles were impacted.

“We just noticed it because we just came in and drivers came in to start the vehicles, and all the catalytic converters was stolen,” he said.

The dispatcher asked him if he knew how anyone got in and if there was any damage to any doors.

“No, I think the gate didn’t work, and it was left open, and they walked in,” he responded.

News Center 7 has reached out to both the RTA and Dayton Police about the reported theft. We haven’t received a response at this time.

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