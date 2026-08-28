DPS aims for student engagement as new Ohio attendance laws take effect

Start Date: August 15 (Grade 1-12), August 21 (Pre-K & K last name A-M), August 22 (Pre-K & K last name N-Z)

DAYTON — Ohio law now says schools have to intervene when students are missing too many hours of school. Now, students who miss 10 percent of hours are considered chronically absent.

News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman sat down Friday with Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. David Lawrence, who said the district plans to enforce the policy.

DPS has more than 10,000 students. Supt. Lawrence told News Center 7 that “all means all,” saying the district is committed to making sure every student is coming to school.

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A new Ohio law said even excused absences are impacting the quality of education. The state now deems missing 10 percent of instructional hours as chronic absenteeism.

“It’s something that’s been attempted to be tackled by legislators and educators everywhere,” Lawrence said.

News Center 7 talked with parents who are concerned about how this new policy will impact their families. But educators such as Lawrence said this is about intervention, not discipline.

“I think our response to it and reaction has to be bigger than just calling the parent or sending the parent a text message or threatening the parent with truancy. I think we have to have other interventions,” Lawrence said.

He said DPS is a large district, but that doesn’t mean they can’t impact every student. Also citing the importance of skilled educators being in the classroom.

“Kids who really bond with their teachers, they tend to come to school. And then we want to have after-school activities, and we want to make school a place that’s really enriching,” Lawrence said.

News Center 7 continues to hear about transportation issues with bussing within the district. Lawrence said the district is identifying gaps and filling them.

“To be late for school, that delays the learning process, and we’re going to continue to get better in that space,” Lawrence said.

All in all, he said the district is focused on positive outcomes behind the classroom.

“Attendance, chronic absenteeism turned around is really attendance. And attendance is what we do as adults,” Lawrence said.

He continued by saying that DPS is committed to the overall well-being of its students. Lawrence wants to see this new law encourage kids to come to school, and for educators to be intentional on how they make their schools as exciting to come to as possible.

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