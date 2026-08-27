DPS, city removed from civil lawsuit after deadly shooting of 18-year-old high school student

Dayton Public Schools and the City of Dayton have been removed from a civil lawsuit after the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old high school student in 2025.

DPS, city removed from civil lawsuit after deadly shooting of 18-year-old high school student

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools and the City of Dayton have been removed from a civil lawsuit after the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old high school student in 2025.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Paul Dunbar High School senior Alfred Hale III was on his way to school when he was shot and killed near the Downtown Dayton RTA Hub, as previously reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Wright & Schulte filed a lawsuit against the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) in October 2025. The wrongful death lawsuit alleges that RTA was negligent in Hale’s death.

Michael Wright, the attorney for Hale’s family, previously said that the Greater Dayton RTA knew about issues related to crime and violence at its hub in downtown Dayton, but didn’t do enough to stop it.

DPS and the city were dismissed from the lawsuit on Aug. 6, according to court records.

The family is still suing RTA.

The civil lawsuit’s trial is scheduled to start next summer.

Julius Williamson Jr. was convicted of murdering Hale.

Williamson was sentenced to life in prison with his first shot at parole in 28 years.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]