DPS Summer Food Program kicks off Monday

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools’ Summer Food Program is set to begin next week.

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As part of the program, children 18 and under are eligible to receive free meals throughout the summer.

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Breakfast, lunch, and a snack will be available at various churches, parks, libraries, and schools holding summer programs starting on Monday.

A list of food sites for this year’s program is available here.

The program runs until July 31.

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