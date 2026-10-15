Dr. Amy Acton targets cost of living and data center regulation in Ohio run

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — This month, Ohio has seen three visits from the White House pushing for candidates.

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Oct. 3, President Donald Trump spoke to around 4,500 people in Vandalia.

Last Friday, Vice President JD Vance spoke at a rally in Lima.

Monday, Trump was in Youngstown.

News Center 7 sat down with Democrat Dr. Amy Acton; she is looking to be Ohio’s next governor.

Acton said Ohioans care about affordability, education, access to healthcare, and the future of data centers.

“I’ll work with anyone on any side of an aisle if they want to make life better for all of us in our communities,” Acton said.

With gas prices climbing to nearly $4.20 a gallon in parts of Ohio and grocery prices on the rise, Acton said cutting costs in the Buckeye State is a priority.

“What I hear from Ohioans is it’s all about the cost of everyday living,” she said.

She spoke about an earned income tax credit, property taxes, and keeping Ohioans healthy.

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“We’re working on health care costs immediately, trying to keep people insured. There are terrible cuts coming to Medicaid and Medicare,” Acton said.

Her opponent, Vivek Ramaswamy, has criticized her actions as Ohio’s health director, an office she held during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acton said closing Ohio’s schools was not something she took lightly.

“We actually reopened earlier and got back to life sooner because we took swift and decisive action. You know, the actions we took were following a pandemic playbook,” she said.

She spoke about the importance of education.

“I want to make sure our young people have all the options. And I’m going to be doing a lifelong learning approach, starting with great childcare,” Acton said.

On the topic of data centers, she said regulation is at the forefront.

“We’re open for business, but we’re not for sale in Ohio. If you want to do business here, we have meaningful guardrails and you need to comply with it,” Acton said.

She said what’s most important is for people to turn out at the polls.

“I really do encourage everyone to vote and to vote early; our voice and our vote are essential in a moment like this,” Acton said.

News Center 7 has also asked for Ramaswamy for a sit-down interview.

We are waiting to hear back.

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