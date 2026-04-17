Dramatic changes in temperature

DAYTON — We’ve been spoiled lately with temperatures nearly 20 degrees above normal. Over the last five days, the Dayton International Airport reported 70 degrees or warmer for high temperatures. We tied a record and broke a record high and we also broke record warm lows.

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Needless to stay, it felt like summer had arrived. However, a potent cold front is about to change this. Starting Sunday, temperatures will drop below normal by 10 degrees.

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High temperatures are forecast in the middle to upper 50s. Low temperatures are forecast in the 30s and in fact, may drop into the upper 20s within the rural areas.

Frost is possible if the winds remain calm and skies remain clear. Please remember to cover your plants or bring them inside.

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