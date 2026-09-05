Drier, less humid air arriving for Sunday

DAYTON — Good afternoon, everyone. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you on this Saturday afternoon. After some rain and storms this morning we have enjoyed some dry time. A few more storms may pop up this afternoon and evening before we dry out for a few days.

Futurecast

Tonight features a muggy start with temperatures near 80. The best chance for rain is before Midnight. Not everyone will see rain this evening, but a few downpours are possible. Lows will fall into the 60s for many late tonight.

Tonight

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Sunday features a day with lower humidity and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A bit of a northerly breeze will make things feel more comfortable outside, which is great for outdoor holiday plans.

Humidity

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Labor Day will also remain dry with highs in the lower 80s before we climb to near 90 briefly by midweek next week. Enjoy your weekend!

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