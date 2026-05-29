Drier than normal for next several days

MIAMI VALLEY — After an active weather pattern, we will see drier than normal conditions over the next several days.

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There will be no chances of rain over the next week with near-normal temperatures.

TRENDING STORIES:

It will be a cool start today with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Some parts of the region could see temperatures in the upper 40s this morning.

Other than a few afternoon clouds, it will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 70s on Friday. Some will hit 80 degrees.

It will be dry and breezy on Saturday with highs in the mid-70s. We could see wind gusts over 20 mph.

Expect seasonable temperatures to continue with highs near or just below average into the start of June.

Our 10-day trends show highs will be in the middle to upper 70s into early next week before slowly pushing into the lower 80s.

Not too hot...not too cold. Enjoy!

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