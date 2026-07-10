Driver, 3-year-old killed in Ohio crash

FAIRFIELD COUNTY — Two people, including a 3-year-old, died after a crash in Ohio on Thursday night, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

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The crash happened on Breman Road SE near Lake Road SE in Fairfield County around 7:30 p.m.

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Investigators found that 25-year-old Miranda Maughmer was driving east on Brennen Road with a 3-year-old and an 8-month-old inside.

Maughmer went to the left side of the road and hit a GMC Acadia, WBNS-10 reported.

She was transported to Fairfield Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said she wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The 3-year-old died from their injuries in this crash, WBNS-10 reported.

The 8-month-old suffered minor injuries.

OSHP said both children were wearing seat belts.

Information on the relationship between Maughmer and the children was not immediately available.

The driver of the GMC Acadia was taken to Fairfield Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

This crash remains under investigation.

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