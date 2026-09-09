Driver accused of deadly chain-reaction crash that sent car into local Domino’s issues plea

DAYTON — A man accused of causing a crash that led to a man’s death in 2025 has pleaded guilty.

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Alexander Hernandez, 35, pleaded guilty on Friday to one count each of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and operating a vehicle while under the influence, according to the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

One count of aggravated vehicular homicide and two OVI charges were dismissed, court records indicated.

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Hernandez was driving a black Dodge Ram at a high rate of speed northbound on S. Smithville Road shortly after midnight on Sept. 26, 2025, when he reportedly ran a red light and hit a white Toyota Camry at Third Street, as News Center 7 previously reported.

The two vehicles collided and went into the Domino’s parking lot at the corner of the intersection. In the parking lot, the vehicles collided with a parked car, pushing that car into the building.

The parked car ended up in the walk-in cooler/freezer of the Domino’s, police previously confirmed to News Center 7.

The driver of the Camry, 43-year-old James Moody, died from injuries at the scene.

Hernandez is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 23.

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