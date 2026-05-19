Driver accused of hitting jogger with car, leaving scene formally charged

A wooden judge's gavel and sounding block on a desk with a blurred courtroom in the background. (imaginima/Getty)

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A man is facing charges after he allegedly hit a jogger with his car earlier this year.

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Scott Schnabel, 42, was indicted on vehicular assault, failure to stop after an accident, and operating a vehicle under the influence charges on Tuesday, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

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His charges are connected to a crash that happened in the 8000 block of Nemark Drive on Feb. 9, 2026.

A Miami Township Police Department crash report indicates that

Schnabel was driving east on Newmark when he hit a 24-year-old man jogging in the eastbound lane, according to a Miami Township Police Department crash report.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m., and the report notes the road was dark with no lights.

Schnabel’s 2013 Jeep Wrangler approached the jogger from the west, which prompted him to move northbound to get away.

Schnabel then drove into the middle lane and hit the jogger without slowing down.

The report notes that Schnabel left the scene of the crash.

Medics with the Miami Valley Fire District took the victim to Kettering Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

At the time of writing, Schnabel is not in police custody.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 2.

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