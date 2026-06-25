Driver accused of hitting man with car, seriously injuring him, formally charged

DAYTON — A driver has been indicted after being accused of causing a crash that seriously injured someone.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Deshan Fisher on one count each of felonious assault with serious physical harm, felonious assault with a deadly weapon, vehicular assault, and failure to stop after an accident, according to a Montgomery County Grand Jury Report.

TRENDING STORIES:

He is accused of hitting a man with his vehicle at the 4100 block of N. Main Street back in October 2025.

Fisher was identified through video and DNA evidence, according to the Montgomery Prosecutor’s Office.

Fisher is not in custody.

His first court appearance is scheduled for July 9.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]