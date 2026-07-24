Driver arrested after chasing, hitting car in Dayton; 1 man injured

DAYTON — A man is in custody after police say he intentionally chased down another car on Thursday evening.

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As previously reported, Dayton officers were called to the area of S. Main and E. Fifth streets on reports of a crash around 6 p.m.

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Dayton Police Sergeant Roberta Bailey said in an update on Friday that a man in a Chevrolet Suburban chased and intentionally struck a silver Nissan Altima.

This stemmed from a domestic dispute between the man and a woman in the Nissan.

Bailey said another vehicle was hit by the Chevrolet during the incident.

The 53-year-old man driving the Nissan was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers took the 34-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl who were also in the Nissan to the hospital to be with the driver.

The 34-year-old driver of the Chevrolet was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of felonious assault and domestic violence.

The case is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Family Justice Center.

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