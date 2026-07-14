Driver arrested for OVI after crashing, taking out traffic lights

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A driver was arrested for OVI after crashing and taking out the traffic lights at a Butler County intersection.

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On Sunday morning, the traffic signals at the Princeton Road and Gilmore Road intersection in Fairfield Township were out after a driver crashed into the utility control box, according to Fairfield Township Police.

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The same vehicle also damaged a retaining wall on Winford Avenue shortly before the crash.

Officers were able to locate the driver and vehicle facing the wrong direction in the Gilmore Road and Hamilton Mason Road roundabout.

The driver, 41-year-old Starr Cole of Hamilton, was arrested and charged with Operating Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs (OVI) and Stopping After Accident (Leaving the Scene).

The Police Department said they appreciate everyone’s patience while the intersection was affected and reminds motorists that if they encounter malfunctioning traffic signals to treat the intersection as a four-way stop and proceed with caution.

OVI Driver Arrested Butler (Fairfield Township Police Department)

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