Driver arrested for OVI after fleeing from police, crashing in Huber Heights

A driver was arrested Tuesday night after leading police on a chase before crashing in Huber Heights.
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A Huber Heights police officer attempted to stop the suspect vehicle for a moving violation and suspicion of OVI, according to a spokesperson for the Huber Heights Police Department.
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The driver did not stop, and a chase was initiated. The vehicle eventually crashed in the area of Cruxten Road and Tilbury Road, and the driver fled on foot.
Police apprehended the driver a short while later.
He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation before being booked into the Montgomery County Jail for OVI and Felony Failure to Comply.
A 17-year-old juvenile passenger was transported to Dayton Children’s as a precaution. All injuries were minor, according to the spokesperson.
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