Driver arrested for OVI during St. Patrick’s Day traffic enforcement

DAYTON — Dayton police arrested a driver for OVI during St. Patrick’s Day traffic enforcement.

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The Dayton Police Department Traffic Services completed a traffic enforcement detail on St. Patrick’s Day, according to a post shared on social media.

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The main goal of the traffic detail was on impaired and distracted drivers.

While out of patrol, a Dayton police detective saw a driver go past him with a cell phone in their hand.

After the driver passed, the detective saw the driver put his seatbelt on, according to the post.

During the investigation, a field sobriety test was administered, and the driver was arrested for Operating a Vehicle Impaired (OVI).

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