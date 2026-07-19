Driver arrested for vehicular homicide in fatal three-vehicle wreck, killing firefighter

PEPPER PIKE — A firefighter has died, and a woman is in the hospital after a three-vehicle accident early Saturday morning.

The Pepper Pike Police and Fire Departments were called to the intersection of Fairmount Boulevard and Brainard Road around 2:50 a.m., according to our CBS news affiliate, WOIO.

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An adult man and woman were found between two of the vehicles with serious injuries, and life-saving measures have to be taken.

The woman was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition, but the man died from his injuries on the scene.

He was identified as 29-year-old Cameron Duvall, a Village of North Randall firefighter.

Police said the initial investigation revealed that the first vehicle was disabled with a flat tire, and that the driver was on the scene calling for roadside assistance.

A man and a woman arrived to assist the disabled vehicle, parking in front of it.

While they were working near the trunk of the disabled vehicle, a third vehicle struck them and the vehicle, said Pepper Pike Police.

The driver of the third vehicle was placed under arrest and is facing the following charges:

Aggravated vehicular homicide

Aggravated vehicular assault

Operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol

Failure to maintain an assured clear distance ahead.

In a press release from the Village of North Randall, Mayor David Smith and Fire Chief Marshall Shorts said Duvall joined the fire department in 2022.

“His dedication, professionalism, and willingness to serve others exemplified the very best of our department and our Village. Cameron’s loss is deeply felt by his fellow firefighters, police officers, Village employees, elected officials, and the entire North Randall Community,” Smith and Shorts wrote.

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