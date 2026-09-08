Driver charged after allegedly attempting to blame teenager for fatal accident; victim identified

A man is facing multiple charges, including aggravated vehicle homicide, after police said he killed a pedestrian on Friday night.

SPRINGFIELD — A man is facing multiple charges, including aggravated vehicle homicide, after police said he killed a pedestrian on Friday night.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins was in Springfield on Tuesday and got her hands on the court documents.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 learned from the court documents that the driver tried to blame the deadly hit-and-run on a teenager. However, investigators disproved that with the evidence they gathered at the scene on North Limestone Street.

Security camera footage from nearby captured the deadly crash late Friday night. A man was walking along North Limestone Street when he crossed Ridge Road, leading to the driver in an SUV hitting him.

The pedestrian died from his injuries at the hospital. Officers searched for the driver of the SUV.

Beth Winget, who lived nearby, said, “I heard a lot of sirens and usually do because this is a pretty busy road, but I heard it going on out on North Main Street, and I didn’t know what was going on.”

Winget said she saw video of the hit-and-run on social media later. Less than a mile from the scene, a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled over 39-year-old Tyler Dowler.

At the time, he was in the passenger seat, and a teenager was behind the wheel. However, he admitted that he consumed alcohol and was driving the SUV earlier.

On Tuesday morning, Dowler faced a Clark County judge and multiple charges, including a third-degree felony for aggravated vehicular homicide.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the victim was identified as 50-year-old Darryl Moore.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group