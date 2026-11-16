Driver charged after crashing into fire hydrant, flipping car in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — A driver was cited after crashing into a fire hydrant and flipping their car in Huber Heights last week.

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Around 9:12 p.m. on Friday, Huber Heights police and fire crews responded to Troy Villa Boulevard on reports of a vehicle that had crashed into a fire hydrant, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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According to Huber Heights Police, the driver failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway and went off the side of the road.

The vehicle then struck the fire hydrant and flipped onto its top.

There were no reported injuries to the driver or two passengers, all of whom were adults, according to police.

In a social media post, the Huber Heights Fire Division reported that the driver and both passengers fled the scene.

The driver was charged with no license, failure to control, obstructing justice, and resisting, according to police.

Police said they did not find anything at the scene that suggested alcohol was a factor.

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