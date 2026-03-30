Driver charged after SUV slams into house, motorcycle

Police said they are still searching for answers to what caused the driver of a car to hit a motorcycle and then slam into a house.

Answers still wanted after car slams into motorcycle and Dayton house

DAYTON — The driver of a car that hit a motorcycle before slamming into a house has been formally charged.

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Tiffany Sparks was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges of aggravated vehicular assault, OVI, and vehicular assault.

The charges are in connection with a crash on Sep. 2, 2025, near the intersection of Pence Place and Woodbine Avenue in Dayton.

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A Honda CRV driven by Sparks turned onto Woodbine Avenue and crossed over the center line, causing a motorcycle to veer to the right to avoid being hit.

The Honda sideswiped the motorcycle, throwing its driver and passenger from it.

From there, Sparks continued onto Pence Place, where the SUV slammed into a home’s living room.

Police said no one was in the home when the crash happened.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 36-year-old man, was evaluated and treated for injuries at the scene.

His passenger was his 30-year-old pregnant wife. She was transported to a local hospital with a broken leg, according to police.

News Center 7 spoke with the home’s owner, April Collins.

She was at work when it happened and said a neighbor called to tell her about it.

“(I) called my husband, and I immediately came home, and I found the car sitting in my living room like it was parked in there,” she said.

Sparks is due next in court on April 14.

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